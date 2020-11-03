Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Fresh Covid cases dip, but high number of critical patients worries Pune administration

Fresh Covid cases dip, but high number of critical patients worries Pune administration

PMC on November 1 reported 377 new positives and 579 critical patients.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:30 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

Health workers at a Covid-10 testing centre in Dhankawadi, on Sunday. The second round of door-to-door survey under state’s “My Family, My Responsibility” campaign took place across the city between October 14 and October 21. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday (November 1) reported 377 new Covid positives and 579 critical patients with 335 on oxygen support and 244 in ICU without ventilator. The high number of critical cases has left the concerned administration to appeal to doctors to focus on these patients to bring down the case fatality rate which continues to be over 2.6% as recorded on Sunday for the city.

The number of critical patients as of October 14 was 839 with 453 on ventilator and 386 in ICU without ventilator when 528 fresh cases were reported. In mid- September, when over 2,100 fresh cases were detected, the number of critical patients stood at 936 of which 480 were are on ventilator and 456 in ICU without ventilator. Experts believe that the number of critical cases has not gone down as proportionately as fresh cases which is a concern and needs to be attended to to bring down the deaths due to the infection.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The critical cases is a cause of concern for us. Close to 600 are critical in Pune city alone which is why the case fatality rate remains high. Now that the caseload on doctors is less, we have asked the task force to focus on critical patients and change treatment protocol if needed for their speedy recovery.”

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman of the state technical committee on communicable diseases, said, “The current treatment protocol is tried and tested and its rightful implementation will surely give better results. It is also true that patients remain in a critical condition longer especially if they have comorbid conditions, which is why the number seems to remain constant for days. However, the decline has not been proportionate to new cases.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Nov 03, 2020 17:00 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Nov 03, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

Sunny Sabharwal creates buzz with birthday bash
Nov 03, 2020 17:59 IST
Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook
Nov 03, 2020 17:59 IST
India’s exports dip 5.4% in October to USD 24.82 billion, shows govt data
Nov 03, 2020 17:57 IST
Indian archery team’s support staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Nov 03, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.