Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal till November 26

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal till November 26

The state’s meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for seven districts.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Tourists strolling at The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday.       (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive snowfall while rain is expected in the middle hills of the state till November 26.

The state’s meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for seven districts— Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti—for November 25 resulting in heavy snowfall and rainfall at isolated places.

However, the weather is likely to remain dry in the lower hills and plains for the next few days with rainfall forecast on November 25.

The maximum temperatures on Sunday were three to four degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was two to three degrees below normal.



State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba and rainfall in middle hills for the next few days. The weather will remain clear from November 27 onward.

The minimum temperature in the state capital, Shimla on was 5.1°C while Kufri recorded a 3.6°C minimum temperature.

Prominent tourist destination Manali recorded 0.2°C while Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 6°C and 3.8°C, minimum temperature respectively.

The minimum temperature in Una was 4.2°C, Solan 1.7°C, Bilaspur 5°C, Hamirpur 4.7°C, Nahan 11.7°C and minus 2.6°C in Kalpa while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state as it recorded minus 6.4°C minimum temperature.

