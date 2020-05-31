Friends found dead in Ludhiana canal: Families allege murder

Ludhiana, India - May 30, 2020 : File photo of missing youth who found dead in Canal near Dehlon near Ludhiana on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (File photos)

Families of the two friends found dead in a Ludhiana canal on Saturday have alleged their sons were murdered.

The bodies of Jaswinder Singh, 28, and Tejwinder Singh, 22, both residents of Khud Mohalla, were found in the canal near Kaind Canal bridge on Saturday. They were missing since May 26.

Tejwinder’s brother Honey Chattwal said the men could not have committed suicide. “We have seen injury marks on the bodies, which suggest they were murdered. Tejwinder’s body had multiple wounds, while Jaswinder’s teeth were broken. We are waiting for the autopsy reports to understand the cause of death,” he said.

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Division Number 3 police station, said they will initiate further action after receiving the autopsy reports.