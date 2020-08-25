From Corona monster being defeated by docs to masks for dolls, team Bappa joins the fight

After defeating the coronavirus in the first week of August, 19 members of a Kalyan family decided to pay tribute to the Covid warriors through their Ganpati decorations.

The 20 members of the Yadav family resides in the same building in Durghadi area of Kalyan, of which 19 tested positive for Covid-19 last month. All of them recovered by the first week of August. Touched by the efforts of the doctors, nurses and other Covid warriors, the family decided to honour them innovatively.

Using paper, cardboard and toys, the family made a corona monster who is defeated by the nurses, doctors and policemen, who are at the forefront during the Covid-19 situation.

Deepak Yadav, 36, along with his brother-in-law decorated the Ganpati mandap based on his experiences during the lockdown. He said, “We were worried about the elders in our family when almost all of us tested positive. The doctors and nurses helped us get through this difficult situation. Hence, the theme of decoration is based on them this year.”

“The police personnel were feeding those who did not have food and the clean-up marshals sanitised each nook and corner of the city. They also have a prime spot in our theme. Actor Sonu Sood helped stranded labourers in reaching their hometowns. We have shown him as a superhero through our decoration,” said Yadav.

Similarly, Niharika Singh, 11 and Mahi Singh, 9, residents of Manpada, decided to give out a message of taking precautions to reduce your chances of contracting the virus. Niharika said, “We used our dolls and craft materials to create a hospital scene, where a girl is being treated for Covid. We have also shown another girl wearing a mask, using sanitiser and drinking hot water. We have put up placards giving out general information about Covid-19.”