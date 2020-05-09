Sections
From May 15, Mohali’s army aspirants can prepare online

Youth interested in joining the online classes can reach Vipin Kumar of C-PYTE at 9877480077

Updated: May 09, 2020 20:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Centre of Punjab for Youth Training and Employment (C-PYTE) is all set to train Mohali’s army aspirants online from May 15 for two months.

“Mohali’s youngsters, who are desirous of joining the Indian Army can contact the C-PYTE camp at Lalru for online training,” said additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain.

The ADC said owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the army recruitment rallies have been postponed. “This initiative will help the aspirants to stay prepared as once the recruitment rallies are announced, the youth will get very less time for the preparation,” she added.

Meanwhile, the deputy CEO of the District Employment and Entrepreneurship Bureau (DBEE), Manjesh Sharma, said the youth interested in joining the online classes can reach Vipin Kumar of C-PYTE at 9877480077.



