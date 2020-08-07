Sections
Home / Cities / From Non-SCS to IAS: CAT upholds Haryana govt’s decision to shortlist candidates on basis of written test

From Non-SCS to IAS: CAT upholds Haryana govt’s decision to shortlist candidates on basis of written test

The tribunal says it is clear that the written examination is proposed to be conducted for determining the outstanding merit and ability of the candidates.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:53 IST

By Pawan Sharma, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Friday upheld the Haryana government’s June 9 order on Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) conducting a written test to shortlist Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officers to fill five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) posts.

The order comes a day before the HPSC will conduct the test on Saturday to prepare a panel of 25 candidates under what the state government states is a “rational and transparent system for evaluating the persons of outstanding merit and ability.”

At least 332 Non-SCS officers from different state departments will appear in the written test for the first time in the state to shortlist candidates. The three-hour written examination will have 100 multiple-choice questions with five options. The examination will have negative marking and for every wrong answer, 25% marks assigned to the question will be deducted.

“We do not find any merit in this petition and accordingly the same is dismissed,” justice L Narasimha Reddy, chairman of the division bench stated in the 15-page order.



Surender Singh Dahiya, 52, who is additional director, agriculture department, had moved the CAT. His key contention was that June 9 notification of the Haryana government “indirectly” gave the HPSC the power to conduct a parallel examination even as the state did not have this power. The petitioner had argued that the impugned order was a clear encroachment into the powers of the central government.

“By no stretch of imagination, the HPSC is entering the realm of central government or UPSC,” the Tribunal says.

As per the order, the June 9 notification of Haryana government was only to conduct a written examination and that the HPSC will forward the list of 25 meritorious candidates for five vacancies to the chief secretary “purely on the basis of marks obtained” and he would then forward this list to the UPSC.

“The HPSC is not assigned any other role whatsoever,” reads the order, pointing out that the plea of the applicant that the (June 9) order exceeds the legislative competence of the state “is difficult to accept”.

The order states that the applicant could have a genuine apprehension in case he was required to compete in the written examination with fresh candidates. “However, here it is only officers who have put in eight years of service... that are eligible to apply and appear in the written examination,” justice Reddy stated.

Referring to the “restricted nature of participation in the examination,” the CAT said it cannot be said that an individual candidate is being put to disadvantage of any nature.

Justice Reddy has stated that just as there is no legislative background for determination of the ‘outstanding merit and ability’ of the candidate with reference to the ACRs, there need not be any such legislative basis for conducting a written examination. “It may be first of its kind. At the same time, it is a continuous process which needs improvement depending on the past exercise,” the ruling says.

“From the above, it is clear that the written examination is proposed to be conducted for determining the outstanding merit and ability of the candidates.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990
Aug 07, 2020 20:02 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary: Sushant proved TV stars have audiences in theatres
Aug 07, 2020 20:00 IST
GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14
Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST
Noida: Covid-19 tally rises to 5,806, active cases 906
Aug 07, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.