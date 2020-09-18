From rail blockade to shutdown, Punjab’s farmers intensify agitation to mount pressure on Centre

Farmers agitating in Amritsar against the passage of the agriculture ordinances. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file photo)

The farmers’ agitation in Punjab against the passage of the three agriculture bills in Parliament is set to intensify in the coming days. Here is the line of action to mount pressure on the Centre to revoke the legislation.

September 19: Ten farmers groups, including Left-backed organisations, factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Kul Hind Kisan Sabha are meeting in Ludhiana to chalk out the course of action.

Hundreds of farmers have already been protesting for the last four days by taking out a march in tempos, buses, tractor-trailers and two-wheelers.

The Kisan Sangharsh Committee laid a three-day siege to three bridges on the Beas and Sutlej rivers in Punjab’s Majha belt.

In Malwa, farmers organisations are holding dharnas, blocking traffic, taking out protest marches at various places.

September 24: The KSC, which has a support base in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, has announced a rail roko (rail blockade) protest on September 24. The agitation will be launched in Amritsar and Ferozepur districts next Thursday.

September 25: Farmer organisations will observe a statewide shutdown in protest against the passage of the three bills. Market labour and commission agents will join the farmers’ stir during the Punjab Bandh.

The KSC and Sikh organizations, which gathered at Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Thursday announced support the bandh call.

September 26: The rail roko protest will be carried out in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Jalalabad and Tarn Taran districts. No train will be allowed to ply by farmers through these districts.

During the rail roko andolan (rail blockade agitation), KSC activists will burn effigies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre in villages.