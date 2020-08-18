Sections
Home / Cities / From today, shops at Ulhasnagar can remain open on all days

From today, shops at Ulhasnagar can remain open on all days

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Monday announced that shops in non-containment zones can remain open on all days from Tuesday. Currently, shops are allowed to remain...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:55 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Monday announced that shops in non-containment zones can remain open on all days from Tuesday.

Currently, shops are allowed to remain open as per the odd-and-even system under ‘Mission Begin Again’ phase of the lockdown, imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. The decision was taken after the city witnessed a decline in the number of active cases and owing to the repeated demand made by shop owners’ associations to allow the shops to remain open on all days.

At containment zones, shops will be permitted to only deliver goods at homes.

“The rules for the hot spots and containment zones will continue to remain the same. Shops in non-containment zones can now open on all days between 9am and 7pm but shopkeepers have to ensure that social distancing and other measures are followed and there is no crowding at the shops,”said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.



Jagdish Tejwani, president of Ulhasnagar Shopkeepers’ Association, said, “We have been waiting for this decision since August 4. The civic body had assured us that a decision will be taken after August 15. Our demand was to allow shops to remain open on all days because it will help divide the crowd in the shops. With only one side shops opened, there used to be a lot of crowding outside the shops as consumers had fewer options to purchase.”

Meanwhile on Monday, UMC recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases after which the total case count reached 7,401, including 185 deaths. Of these, only 303 are active cases. The civic body marked a recovery rate of 93.41%.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress over questioning talent
Aug 18, 2020 01:43 IST
Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai’s private hospitals seeing rise: Civic body
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Delhiwale: Strolling in CP during the new normal
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Central body sees no locust threat in Punjab, Haryana
Aug 18, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.