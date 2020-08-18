From today, shops at Ulhasnagar can remain open on all days

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Monday announced that shops in non-containment zones can remain open on all days from Tuesday.

Currently, shops are allowed to remain open as per the odd-and-even system under ‘Mission Begin Again’ phase of the lockdown, imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. The decision was taken after the city witnessed a decline in the number of active cases and owing to the repeated demand made by shop owners’ associations to allow the shops to remain open on all days.

At containment zones, shops will be permitted to only deliver goods at homes.

“The rules for the hot spots and containment zones will continue to remain the same. Shops in non-containment zones can now open on all days between 9am and 7pm but shopkeepers have to ensure that social distancing and other measures are followed and there is no crowding at the shops,”said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.

Jagdish Tejwani, president of Ulhasnagar Shopkeepers’ Association, said, “We have been waiting for this decision since August 4. The civic body had assured us that a decision will be taken after August 15. Our demand was to allow shops to remain open on all days because it will help divide the crowd in the shops. With only one side shops opened, there used to be a lot of crowding outside the shops as consumers had fewer options to purchase.”

Meanwhile on Monday, UMC recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases after which the total case count reached 7,401, including 185 deaths. Of these, only 303 are active cases. The civic body marked a recovery rate of 93.41%.