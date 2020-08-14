Frontline warriors form 7% of Punjab’s covid-19 patients

Amritsar Over 2,000 frontline staffers, including doctors, nurses, police personnel, administrative workers and other staffers on covid-19 related duties have tested positive for the infection in Punjab to date. This is 7% of the state’s total covid-19 cases of just over 29,000 to date, meaning that every 14th patient has been a frontline warrior against the disease, data with the state health department shows.

A further break-up shows that of these 2,000, over 600 are health care staffers, including doctors, nurses and accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers, who were assigned duties in hospitals and containment zones and were in direct contact of patients. Around 1,200 members from the state police and BSF personnel (combined) have also tested positive. Over a 100 district administration employees tested positive. The rest of infected were sanitation workers and people who had to be on covid duty for one reason or another.

“We had been testing only symptomatic doctors and cops, but now we are regularly testing frontline warriors. One Punjab government minister and four MLAs were also infected. The frontline warriors are getting infected because they come in direct contact of a large number of people. In Punjab, almost 75% of covid-19 patients are asymptomatic,” said state covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

“The state provides PPE kits and we are paying special attention to their safety. Infected warriors must be diagnosed early to stop further spread of infection,” he added. After a spike of cases at BSF camps in Punjab, 2,500 BSF personnel in Khasa camp, Amritsar, and 1,018 in Hoshiarpur camp, have been isolated in containment zones.

“Recently, four doctors of GMCH , Amritsar, were tested positive for the virus, even as they always wore the safety gear. This is a major concern. OPDs at government hospitals see a large crowd daily, without maintaining social distancing. Safety of frontline warriors has to be paramount,” said Dr Jaspinder Pratap Singh, president, Resident Doctors’ Association of Punjab (RDAP).

Deputy commissioner of police (law and order Amritsar), Jagmohan Singh, who was infected with covid-19, and has recovered, said, “Police personnel are given PPE kits, but only cops in at stations can wear them. Those on field duty cannot wear PPEs all the time. Symptomatic people should isolate themselves and consult doctors at the right time to avoid spreading the disease.”