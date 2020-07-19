Sections
Home / Cities / Fruit plant saplings to be planted on 170 hectare under HP SHIVA pilot project: Minister

Fruit plant saplings to be planted on 170 hectare under HP SHIVA pilot project: Minister

The Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded project is being implemented in Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The horticulture department will be implementing ₹100 crores Himachal Pradesh Sub-tropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (HP SHIVA) pilot project in four districts of the state.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded project is being implemented in Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts. The department has formed 17 clusters comprising 170 hectare area in these districts where fruit trees will be planted. Each group consists of 10 hectares of land.

State horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur said under the HP SHIVA pilot project, ₹100 crore will be spent in the identified villages and about 500 families will be connected with the horticultural activities for two years.

“A target of planting 2.50 lakh fruit bearing sapling has been fixed under the project. Fruit trees like orange, litchi, pomegranate, and guava will be planted,” he said, adding that the priority will be given for development of those areas where production of fruit is minimal.



Horticulture activities will also be promoted in areas where farmers have stopped farming due to the menace of wild animals.

“The main project will begin after the success of the pilot project from 2021-22, with an expenditure of proposed ₹ 1,000 crore,” the minister said. About 25,000 families will be linked to horticultural activities in the first phase of the project, he added.

Thakur said the main objective of the project is to develop Himachal Pradesh as fruit state to strengthen the economy. So far horticulture activities were being practiced in 25% area of the state, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anurag, Varun claim Raat Akeli Hai was written much earlier than Knives Out
Jul 19, 2020 17:48 IST
House in Delhi collapses in seconds as drain overflows due to heavy rain | Watch
Jul 19, 2020 17:47 IST
Tamil Nadu miles ahead in testing, Palaniswami tells PM Modi in a phone call
Jul 19, 2020 17:39 IST
HPU extends last date for online registration to July 31
Jul 19, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.