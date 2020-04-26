Fumed over deployment of homeguards, Ludhiana MLA denies security cover

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Atam Nagar constituency, Simarjit Singh Bains, on Saturday rejected the security cover provided to him by Ludhiana police.

Agitated over being denied police security few days back, the MLA did not let the four homeguard jawans equipped with .303 rifles sit outside his house in Alamgir Enclave. He has also asked the police department to withdraw security given to him and instead deploy the homeguards on curfew duties. Puzzled whether to follow the department’s orders or comply with Bains’ instructions, the security personnel sat at the main gate of the colony during the day.

The LIP chief alleged that the deployment of homeguards was the violation of protocol “as security personnel of an MLA should be trained police personnel with modern weapons, including carbine or automatic rifles.” “.303 rifles are not feasible and do not fit inside vehicles when the security personnel hold them in their hands,” he said.

HAD LOST SECURITY AFTER PATIALA COP ATTACK INCIDENT

Bains had lost his security on April 14 when he allegedly justified the Patiala incident wherein a Nihang Sikh had chopped off a cop’s hand. Following this, the cops deployed on his security submitted in writing that they did not want to serve him anymore as “he had insulted the police fraternity that too at a time when they are serving the masses by putting their lives at risk.” Adhering to their request, the department withdrew the MLA’s security personnel and asked them to report to Police Lines.

The police, however, did not withdraw the security cover of the LIP leader’s older brother and MLA from Ludhiana South, Balwinder Singh Bains. Assistant sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables deployed on his security were replaced by four homeguard jawans.

The LIP chief said, “An MLA gets security following orders of Vidhan Sabha speaker. The police officials are very much aware that they would be in trouble if I take up the matter in privilege committee. For the sake of formality, they have deployed four homeguard jawans for my security.” “Homeguard jawans with .303 rifles are deployed outside banks and other premises, but not with MLAs. Moreover, no other MLA has been provided homeguard jawans in security,”he said.

‘HAVE WRITTEN TO POLICE COMMISSIONER’

The legislator also said, “I have sent an e-mail to police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and asked him to withdraw homeguard jawans from my security. I don’t need any security and the same can be utilised for Covid-19 duties.”