Sections
Home / Cities / Function organised in Ludhiana to mark birth anniversary of Sukhdev

Function organised in Ludhiana to mark birth anniversary of Sukhdev

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal was the chief guest

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A state-level function was organised at district administrative complex in Ludhiana to mark the birth anniversary of Sukhdev Thapar. Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal was the chief guest. He called upon the youth to eradicate social evils such as corruption, drug abuse, female foeticide and illiteracy from the society, which he said would be the “real tribute to the country’s martyrs”.

He said that such functions are organised to promote national integration and instil patriotism among the people. Earlier, the DC, along with other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to the martyr.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt officials propose more power to states
May 15, 2020 23:55 IST
‘Readied hotels, but not included in Vande Bharat list’
May 15, 2020 23:54 IST
MPCB warns Badlapur effluent treatment plant after Waldhuni river turns red
May 15, 2020 23:53 IST
Covid 19 latest update: 14 of Uttarakhand’s 82, 834 returnees have turned positive so far
May 15, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.