Fund-starved Ludhiana MC plans to increase lease rates for educational institutes

Fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) is planning to increase rates for properties given on lease to different schools and colleges in the city.

It has also decided to serve notices to all educational institutes and hospitals whose lease agreement has expired. Further, notices will also be served to tenants in MC properties to recover the dues.

A meeting of the MC subcommittee was held in this regard at the Zone D office on Thursday under the chairmanship of councillor Jai Prakash. Apart from MC officials, councillors Mamta Ashu, Harbhajan Singh Dang, Sunny Bhala, Om Prakash Ratra, Sarabjeet Singh Laddi among others were also present in the meeting.

The councillors rued that tenants of MC properties including those at the scooter market in Model town, Jawahar Nagar camp, etc have failed to pay dues of over Rs 3 crores.

The committee also deliberated upon increasing the lease amount for educational institutes in the city including KVM School, Arya College among others as the land has been given to the institutes on meagre rates and the lease period has expired. Notices will be served to institutes to submit the old lease agreements following which the next course of action will be decided.

The forensic audit of the MC conducted in the past revealed that the record regarding the lease agreements is not available with the civic body.

Arya College has been paying Re 1 per annum as lease amount for 5 acres, KVM School is paying Rs 250 per annum for 5 acres, Khalsa College Rs 200 per annum for 5 acres, Dharam Sewa Trust, Jawahar Nagar camp Rs 1084 per annum, Krishna Charitable hospital, Model Town Rs 173 per annum for 2 acres.

Further, it was also decided to serve notices to establishments that have set up shops on the said land.

Councillor Sunny Bhalla said, “The management of these establishments will be served notices and asked to submit the old lease agreements. The decision regarding whether to extend the lease and the new rates will be taken in the next meeting.” Councillor Rakesh Prashar said, “Notices will be served to shopkeepers for recovery of rent and if they fail to submit the amount, action will be taken against them.”