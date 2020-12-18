FYJC admission third round completes, 61,359 seats vacant in Pune region

Sections
Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:34 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune: The third round of First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions ended on December 18 and 45,671 students have completed their admissions. Of the 12,461 available seats in the third round, 4,633 students completed their admissions and 61,359 seats are vacant across the streams in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. From December 20, the special round of FYJC admissions will start.

For this year’s Class 11 admissions, 72,820 students are eligible for the first round of admission in 304 colleges of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. The total intake of seats this year is 1,07,030 in Pune region. At least 41,021 students have completed the admission process in the second round and 66,009 seats are vacant.

Due to the interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process for Class 11 (FYJC) since September 9 and it resumed from November 26.

