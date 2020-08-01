FYJC admissions: New portal has list of all Mumbai Metropolitan Region colleges, details

Students who apply for a first-year junior college (FYJC) seat will now get to see the list of available college options under a new option, ‘Know your eligibility’, introduced on the online admission portal this year. The portal will also have details of all colleges in a region such as fees and subjects offered.

For 2020-21, around 3.19 lakh seats will be up for grabs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) across 819 colleges. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad inaugurated the portal for FYJC (https://11thadmission.org.in) on Saturday afternoon. This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the education department has introduced a zero-contact admission process for students in six regions across the state – Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati. Students can complete the entire admission process, from filling their admission forms to confirming their seat in an allotted college, online this year. More than 1.92 lakh students registered on the portal until Saturday evening, of which over 1.72 lakh are from state board schools. “We understand the current situation and associated challenges and have hence simplified the process for admissions. We have tried to address the glitches reported in the previous years to make the process smooth,” said Gaikwad.

This year, the department has added several features to the admission portal. In addition to the feature that allows students to check previous cut-offs and colleges in their score range, the portal will allow them to address their grievances with respect to filling forms online. Students from IGCSE and ICSE boards who usually have to approach guidance centres to get their grades converted to marks for the admission process can now do it on the portal itself. Students will also be given a three-month window period to submit their original documents to the college.

From August 1, the portal opened for students to fill Part 1 of their form, which includes basic details. The department will later notify students on the dates for filling Part 2, which includes entering marks and college preferences. The department also plans to roll out a mobile application. “It has been tested and will be launched soon,” said an official from the department.