FYJC admissions: Science, commerce streams in demand; Arts trails by some measure

PUNE - A maximum students going into Class 11, or first year junior college (FYJC), have opted for the Science or the Commerce stream, with the Arts stream trailing by some measure, as per data shared by the education department.

Of the total 72,820 students eligible for admission, 34,071 students have opted for science, 30,732 for commerce, 6,752 students for Arts and 1,265 students for the vocational stream.

The temporary general merit list for the Class 11 admission process was declared on Sunday by the education department.

“Till now, 98,946 students have registered for admissions. Of these 81,690 students have filled their part 1 form of the admission. While 75,410 students have filled part 2 form and now a total of 72,820 students are eligible for admission as per the temporary general merit list,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

“Due to the current pandemic parents are confused about whether to send their children to city colleges or not. So, despite registering for the admission process many students have not completed the admission process. Is students register themselves and complete the admission process, later on when the effect of pandemic slows down, they can take the admission in subsequent rounds,” added Shendkar.

Amid the Covid-19 chaos, the Class 11 admission process started late after the Class 10 results were declared. In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area in 304 colleges, 1,06,972 seats are available for this academic year, of which, the highest number of seats are for the science stream, at 43,981.