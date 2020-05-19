Sections
Home / Cities / G Noida: 12-yr-old boy dies while trying to make a swing

G Noida: 12-yr-old boy dies while trying to make a swing

A 12-year-old boy accidentally took his own life on Tuesday afternoon while playing in his house, which is under the jurisdiction of the Site 5 police. The body has been sent for an...

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:31 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

A 12-year-old boy accidentally took his own life on Tuesday afternoon while playing in his house, which is under the jurisdiction of the Site 5 police. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

According to the police, the child’s family reported the incident around 1.45pm.

“A team rushed to the spot but by then the family had already brought down the body. Around 1.30pm, the boy had been playing in the house while the mother had gone to relieve herself and the father was out. They suspect that he stood on a storage box and threw his scarf around an iron bar jutting out of the roof to create a makeshift swing and accidentally suffocated himself,” Prabhar Dikshit, station house officer, Site 5 police station, said.

When the mother came back, she raised an alarm but the boy had died by then, the police said.



They don’t suspect any foul play so far. The parents are daily wage earners from Madhya Pradesh.

In another incident, a 29-year-old woman allegedly took her own life on Tuesday morning in her home, which is under the jurisdiction of the Phase 3 police.

“Her husband is a vegetable vendor who had left the house early in the morning while the woman was home alone with their seven-year-old son. She sent him to a neighbour’s house around 9am. Her husband found her body around 1.30 pm, after which he informed us. She must have taken her life in that time,” Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station, said.

He said that the family has denied any financial or emotional trouble and the reason behind her death is still unknown as the police have not recovered a suicide note yet. The body has been sent for an autopsy after which it will be returned to the family.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 of ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 of Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana: Huge influx of migrants at shelter homes worries authorities
May 19, 2020 23:30 IST
Dysfunctional streetlights: Mayor stops payment of ₹3 crore to company
May 19, 2020 23:29 IST
Akbar was intensely invested in experiencing the world: Ira Mukhoty
May 19, 2020 23:33 IST
Delhi Covid count up by 500 in a day, death toll rises by six
May 19, 2020 23:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.