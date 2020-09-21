G Noida authority junks safari project, offers land for film city

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Sunday offered to set up a film city on the 550 acre land, which earlier had been demarcated for a unique Night Safari project.

The authority on Sunday said it has scrapped the safari project and requested the Uttar Pradesh government to give necessary approvals for the development of the film city.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has also offered the land it had earmarked for developing a Film City Centre in 2018 to the state government.

“We have decided not to continue with the Night Safari project, which could not materialise due to ecological issues. So, we have decided to develop a film city on the 550 acres land earmarked for the safari project. We have prepared a proposal and will send it to the government for necessary approvals on Monday,” said Narendra Bhooshan chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav had in 2005 planned the recreational project, including Night Safari in Greater Noida but it could not be developed due to fund crunch.

The Yogi Adityanath government had in January 2019 decided to revive this project, which was slated to have a Disneyland-like recreational and other entertainment facilities.

“But the government later realised that managing wildlife would involve a lot of ecology related issues and it might not be viable. Therefore, we have now decided to use the 550 acres land for a film city. The best part is the location is suited for the film city with airport connectivity, world class Yamuna Expressway, high-rises, Surajpur bird sanctuary, Formula One track, well-planned industrial towns and other facilities,” said Bhooshan.

The land use of the 550 acre plot is described in the official documents as ‘institutional green’.

“As per the land use norms, we can allow construction of studios on 200 acres of land with ground plus a maximum eight floors. At least 8 lakh square metres area can be developed for film shooting, as per initial estimates. It would be the best suited location for filmmaking,” said Bhooshan.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials on Friday to find a suitable land to set up the country’s ‘biggest’ film city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district including the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, officials said. The CM gave the directions during a meeting to review development projects in the Meerut division--comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh has also written to UP government, offering 500 acres land in sector 21 located along 165km Yamuna Expressway for developing the film city.

Singh said , “The Yeida had earmarked sector 21 as Film City Centre in 2018 and we had taken this land from farmers to develop a film city.” However, the project didn’t materialise. During his tenure, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had also tried to lure filmmakers to the state but the state could not receive any investment in developing film production facilities, said officials.