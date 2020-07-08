Sections
Home / Cities / G Noida: Bizman goes missing on way to Delhi

G Noida: Bizman goes missing on way to Delhi

Noida: A 22-year-old businessman from Greater Noida went missing on the night of July 5 while he was on his way to see the family of a relative in Delhi who had died of Covid-19,...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:09 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Noida: A 22-year-old businessman from Greater Noida went missing on the night of July 5 while he was on his way to see the family of a relative in Delhi who had died of Covid-19, the police said.

A missing person’s complaint has been filed at Kasna police station.

The youth has been identified as Aditya Soni, a resident of Omicron 1 in Greater Noida, the police said.

According to his family members, he owns a polishing business in Site 5.



“Around 10.30pm, we spoke to him and he said that he would be home in a few minutes. However, around midnight he texted saying that he was in Delhi. His paternal uncle had passed away in a hospital in Delhi due to coronavirus and earlier in the day he had expressed interest in going to see his family. But when we asked our relatives in Delhi, they said he didn’t reach there,” said Neelu Soni, his mother.

She said that despite multiple attempts, his phone was not reachable afterwards. The family has contacted his friends and other relatives but no one has heard from Soni, the police said.

The family on Monday night approached the police and filed a missing person’s complaint.

“It seems that he had left his factory around 8pm in his car. The family had been in contact with him till around midnight but there is no trace of him afterwards. We are working with his call records for now,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, Kasna police station.

Police officials are working on tracing his last location. “He had expressed an interest in visiting his relatives in Delhi but he never reached there. There has been so sign of his car also. We have shared the details with other police stations and will locate him soon,” said the SHO.

The officials said that all angles are being probed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Moderate showers on Tuesday with intense isolated spells
Jul 08, 2020 01:11 IST
Amid talks of rift, Uddhav Thackeray meets Ajit Pawar
Jul 08, 2020 01:10 IST
Five weeks after Cyclone Nisarga, 184 villages still without electricity
Jul 08, 2020 01:07 IST
SC to hear Maratha reservation petition on July 15, no stay on state law
Jul 08, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.