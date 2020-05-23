G Noida: Now, resident bodies can submit proposals to become part of governance by June 15

GREATER NOIDA:

The Greater Noida authority on Saturday extended the deadline by over one-and-a-half months for submission of proposals regarding participation in civic works by various residents’ bodies in the city.

Now, apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) of housing societies and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of sectors can submit their applications by June 15 this year, authority officials said.

Earlier the last date was April 25, but due to Covid-19 outbreak, most of the AOAs and RWAs could not submit their applications to participate in the process that will give them more powers.

“Apartment owners’ associations and residents’ welfare associations can submit their proposals latest by June 15, 2020. They can email their proposals at wsurbanservices@gnida.in,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority had in early March started to recognize RWAs and AOAs for better civic services.

The residents’ bodies from both cities, Greater Noida and Noida, have been demanding recognition and powers to use funds to carry out civic works in their respective areas for a long time.

However, only the Greater Noida authority has started the process to recognize these social groups and the Noida authority still doesn’t have any plan to address their demands.

The Greater Noida authority has appealed to various RWAs and AOAs to come forward and participate in the civic works to make the city more beautiful.

“The authority wants RWAs or AOAs to participate in the governance as per the provisions of the UP Apartment Act, 2010. RWAs or AOAs are being engaged to make city beautiful. We are involving residents in handling issues such as waste management, dog sterilization and vaccination, park maintenance, handling of community centres, and other such works. We can make the city beautiful only if citizens participate in the work,” said a Greater Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

The resident bodies have welcomed the authority’s decision.

“The move to give powers to participate in governance is welcome and would help in better development of the city. The authority officials have been promising it for a long time, but they are never serious to empower the RWAs or AOAs. We have submitted such proposals many a times, but it was never processed,” said Alok Nagar, general secretary of Sector Delta 2 RWA .