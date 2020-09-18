Sections
GADVASU earns plaudits for animal welfare works

The university is making strenuous efforts in the treatment of animals

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore lauded the varsity for animal welfare works. (HT file)

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore congratulated the faculty members of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana on his Twitter account for the work done towards the welfare of animals.

“I congratulate and commend the faculty of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, for setting up first-ever Dog Blood Bank in Northern India where blood, platelets, plasma are offered to ailing or injured dogs,” Badnore said in a tweet while tagging Maneka Gandhi.

In response to this congratulatory message, the university said, “Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of GADVASU and the entire faculty is grateful to the governor of Punjab to acknowledge the work of the institute. We promise to continue to strive for providing world-class facilities to livestock owners and pet lovers.”

Giving more details, Dr Inderjeet Singh said that Badnore is also the chancellor of the veterinary university. “So our responsibility increases manifold to meet the needs and expectations of the public,” he said adding that the varsity will continue to strive for the betterment of their services.

The university is making strenuous efforts in the treatment of animals and small animals through state-of-the-art machines, advanced techniques and expert doctors. The university’s veterinary hospital treats more than 30,000 animals every year, including more than 20,000 small pets, the V-C said.

