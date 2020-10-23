GADVASU holds webinar series for poultry, fish farmers

A series of webinars have been started by the directorate of extension education of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, for imparting technical guidance, seeking queries and taking feedback from stakeholders for the upliftment of their economic conditions.

In this direction, Dr Mrigank Honparkhe, senior gynecologist, department of gynecology and obstetrics delivered a lecture on ‘estrus synchronisation in dairy animals’. This technique is used to bring dairy animals into estrus/heat at the same time so that all animals can be bred at the same time, thus saving labour and time for the detection of estrus and enhancing conception rate also. This latest technology can be a boon for dairy farmers.

Dr Prabhjeet Singh, assistant professor, department of fisheries resource management, College of Fisheries Science gave a talk on ‘scope of shrimp culture in salt-affected waterlogged districts of Punjab” i.e Shri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur and Bathinda.

He emphasised the importance of water quality in Vannamei shrimp production. Temperature, alkalinity, ammonia, pH and oxygen parameters greatly influence the growth of shrimps. He also stressed to look for soil type, depth of the pond, availability of electricity, aeration of water, fertilizers and quality pellet feed before starting the venture. He made the farmers aware about procuring the specific pathogen-free (SPF) seed of shrimps only from hatcheries approved by the Coastal Aquaculture Authority of India, to avoid entry of any pathogens.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, GADVASU said that the university is striving hard for the welfare of livestock, poultry and fish farmers of the state. E-learning has become an integral part of the extension system. He revealed that the livestock sector in the state has emerged as an essential constituent of the rural economy to nearly 70% of the population in villages; contributing 7.51% gross state value-added of the state at current prices.