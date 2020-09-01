Sections
Home / Cities / GADVASU, ICAR-CIPHET sign pact for educational collaboration

GADVASU, ICAR-CIPHET sign pact for educational collaboration

The institutes will collaborate in teaching, research and extension activities for the welfare of livestock farmers of the state

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University(GADVASU), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research(ICAR)- Central Institute of Post Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET), Ludhiana, for collaboration in teaching, research, and extension activities for the welfare of livestock farmers of the state.

The MoU was signed by Dr JPS Gill, director, research, GADVASU, and Dr RK Singh, director, CIPHET, in the presence of Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, along with other varsity officers and scientists of CIPHET.

Dr Inderjeet Singh highlighted the importance of engineering in the livestock sector to improve automation in dairy and poultry farms.

He urged the engineers to develop a low-cost buffalo milking machine and mechanical scrappers for cleaning the dairy farms. He also emphasised the role of engineering in small-scale dairy and meat processing units.



Dr RK Singh ensured complete cooperation in this regard and said that both the institutes will start collaborative research projects based on pertinent issues. Further, he stressed the need to share research facilities and expertise to harness the synergy for the welfare of the livestock farmers and society.

Dr Gill said, “Both the institutes are already collaborating in various areas of teaching and research. Such collaborations will strengthen their research outcome. GADVASU is working day and night to improve the production, animal health, and income of the livestock and fish farmers.” Dr Narsiah and Dr Deep Yadav, scientists from CIPHET, were also present on the occasion.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Sep 01, 2020 21:52 IST
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Sep 01, 2020 21:01 IST
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Sep 01, 2020 21:20 IST
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
Sep 01, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF
Sep 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Involve V-C for final decision on final exams: Panjab University panel
Sep 01, 2020 23:58 IST
₹2crore licence fee collected as Chandigarh bars reopen
Sep 01, 2020 23:58 IST
Five-year law entrance: HC asks PU to rethink scrapping exam, restrains admissions on 10+2 basis
Sep 01, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.