GADVASU organises webinar on challenges faced by dairy farmers

The webinar was concurrent with the national e-brainstorming session

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The department of dairy technology, College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana organised a two-days national webinar on ‘Pre-Mid-Post Covid-19 Challenges of Dairy Farmers/ Entrepreneurs’ under RKVY Project entitled ‘Enhancing Profitability of Farmers Through Value Addition and Entrepreneurship Development.”

Dr JPS Gill, director of research and Dr SK Uppal, dean, CODST emphasised on the opportunities of value addition of milk and milk products for a steady and firm income source to entrepreneurs during this lockdown period.

The webinar was concurrent with the national e-brainstorming session. Dr S Sivakumar, head, DT and organising secretary welcomed the participants and experts. The sessions were coordinated by co-organising secretary Dr Sunil Kumar and rapporteurs Dr Rekha Chawla and Venus Bansal. Eighteen participants from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu attended this national webinar.

On the first day of National Webinar, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, from SGIDT, BASU, Patna delivered an interactive talk on ‘employment opportunities and enhancing the farmers’ income through value addition of traditional and fermented dairy products.



Dr Atanu Jana from SMC College of Dairy Science, AAU, Anand discussed the opportunities for value addition to ice cream and frozen desserts.

The farmers and entrepreneurs were also made aware of the strategies to overcome recent challenges in dairy animal management by Dr Sandeep Kaswan, GADVASU and about Women Empowerment strategies in dairying by Dr K Poonusamy, Principal Scientist, Dairy Extension Division, ICAR-NDRI, Karnal.

Two more interactive sessions on FSSAI registration/licensing need for the dairy entrepreneurs by Venus Bansal and key points for establishment and management of mini dairy processing unit by Dr S Sivakumar were also held.

The entrepreneurs addressed various problems and were provided instant solutions by the expert panel during the forum.

