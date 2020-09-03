Sections
GADVASU to offer new diploma, certificate and short courses

From the 2020-21 academic session, GADVASU is starting nine diploma courses, eight certificate courses and two short courses

Sep 03, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has introduced new diplomas and short and certificate courses from the next academic session to uplift skills and promote micro specialisation among working veterinarians and students of different streams.

The vet varsity is starting diplomas in animal reproductive biotechnology, small animal clinical practice, extension and entrepreneurship management, feed and fodder technology, laboratory diagnostics, poultry science, health, bovine clinical practice and equine clinical practice.

In certificate courses, the university will offer veterinary diagnostic imaging, small animal anaesthesia, embryo transfer technology in farm animals, semen handling and artificial insemination, fish hatchery management, aquarium sciences, fish processing technology and aqua clinics.



In short courses, GADVASU has introduced courses on veterinary diagnostic imaging and small animal anaesthesia courses.

The duration of diplomas will be one year, certificate courses six months and six weeks for short courses.

Qualification needed for most courses is bachelor of veterinary science and animal husbandry while for some it is BSc (biosciences and agriculture), life sciences or any discipline of science.

The last date for registration is different for various courses but the first crucial last date is September 7. Detailed information is available on www.gadvasu.in.

