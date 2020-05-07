Sections
Home / Cities / GADVASU to soon start Covid-19 testing

GADVASU to soon start Covid-19 testing

Vice-chancellor says once fully functional, minimum 400 tests will be conducted in a single day at the diagnostic lab of GADVASU

Updated: May 07, 2020 00:29 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

GADVASU vice-chancellor AS Nanda says the process will start soon after the university receives the requisite infrastructure. (HT Photo)

After Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will become the second facility to conduct Covid-19 tests in Ludhiana.

Confirming the development, vice-chancellor (V-C) AS Nanda said the process will start soon after the university receives the requisite infrastructure. “We are in talks with the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, Raj Bahadur, who is supervising the project. Once fully functional, minimum 400 tests will be conducted in a single day at the diagnostic lab of GADVASU,” Nanda added.

To conduct Covid-19 tests, the university has sent 10 scientists – six to Government Medical College, Amritsar, and four to Government Medical College, Patiala – for training, GADVASU V-C said.

Nanda said, “Due to the lockdown, mobility has been restricted. So some tasks are taking more than the usual time to get completed. But we are trying our best to start the facility soon.” He added that the veterinary varsity had trained the medical support staff in conducting the tests.



“Scientists, including Dr Rajnish Sharma, Dr Mudit Chandra, Dr JS Arora, Dr Neeraj Singh, Dr Harsh Pawar and Dr Omar Khaleel Baba, have joined duty at Government Medical College, Patiala. Dr Mohan Jairath, Dr Deepali, Dr Jaspreet Kaur and Dr Astha Sharma are giving their services at Government Medical College, Amritsar,” the V-C said.

Besides, the university has provided two PCR testing machines, one each to Government Medical College, Amritsar, and Government Medical College, Patiala, Nanda added.

Besides DMCH, in Punjab, Covid-19 tests are also being conducted at BFUHS, Government Medical College, Amritsar, and Government Medical College, Patiala.

MORE TESTING CENTRES IN STORE

The state government has also decided to rope in universities and state-run labs to conduct Covid-19 testing. The chief minister has sanctioned ₹12 crore for six such institutions to purchase required equipment. Besides GADVASU, Ludhiana, these are — Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab (RDDL), North Zone Jalandhar; Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Punjabi University, Patiala; Punjab Biotech Incubator, Mohali; and Punjab Forensic Lab, Mohali.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
May 07, 2020 01:43 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

Rajeev Khandelwal adds a new feather in his hat
May 07, 2020 01:47 IST
Four special trains for migrants from Ludhiana on May 7
May 07, 2020 01:45 IST
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
May 07, 2020 01:43 IST
Twitter tackles 5G Covid-19 conspiracy in the UK with warning prompt
May 07, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.