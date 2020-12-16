Gallery displaying portraits of militancy victims, Punjab’s legendary figures to come up at Durgiana Temple

The Durgiana Temple managing committee is setting up a gallery in the shrine complex to display portraits of the militancy victims and legendary figures of the united Punjab.

Sri Durgiana Tirath Committee president Ramesh Sharma said the construction of the gallery on the first floor of the Bala Ji complex is in its final stages.

Committee general secretary Arun Khanna said, “The gallery will be titled ‘Punjab Da Gaurav’ (pride of Punjab) to depict legendry figures of the united Punjab. We are displaying portraits of all those Punjabis who have done something for the people of the state so that the coming generations would know about their life and work. They include martyrs, freedom fighters and religious leaders etc.”

The portraits of Hindu activists besides leaders of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who were killed by militants in the 1990s, are also being put up in the gallery, it is learnt. Nearly 100 portraits with a brief description have been installed.

The gallery is in the vicinity of the Harbans Lal Khanna Samarak, the BJP’s district-level office. The memorial was built in the memory of Harbans Lal Khanna,the Amritsar BJP chief and former MLA, who was killed by suspected militants before the Operation Bluestar in 1984. Khanna’s portrait has also been put up in the gallery, it is learnt.

The surroundings of the temple complex are being revamped and beatified by the Punjab government on the lines of the Golden Temple.