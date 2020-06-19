Galwan valley martyr Ankush Thakur cremated at native village in Hamirpur

The mortal remains of Sepoy Ankush Thakur, who was martyred in a violent faceoff with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, were consigned to flames at his native village here on Friday evening.

His younger brother Aditya lit the pyre in presence of his father and hundred others.

The martyr’s body was carried to the crematorium by locals and army personnel amid chanting of anti-China slogans.

The young jawan was among the 20 men of the Indian Army, including a colonel, who were killed in an attack by the Chinese forces.

Himachal panchayati raj department minister Virendra Kanwar , local MLAs Kamlesh Kumari, Narendra Thakur, Rajinder Rana and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal were also present during the cremation, besides deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena and superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur.

A contingent of Punjab regiment fired in the air to bid final adieu to the martyr who lost his life while safeguarding the country’s frontiers