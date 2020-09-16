Sections
Gaming technology to bring kisan mela to farmers’ houses

PAU’s kisan mela is scheduled to be held on September 18-19

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 21:55 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Dr JS Mahal, director of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University, during a live session at the university on Wednesday. (HT photo)

A virtual gaming technology proved handy for the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to give a real-life feel of the virtual kisan mela ((farmers’ fair), scheduled to be held on September 18-19.

Explaining the concept behind using gaming technology, Er Rajat Sharma, a computer programmer, said that farmers could participate in the fair by using laptops and smartphones while sitting at home.

Sharma said that the farmers would get a virtual tour of the university where signs and references will help them navigate and they could visit any stall virtually and take details from the experts.

“Farmers can also visit the cultural fest for entertainment. Everything has been taken care of keeping in mind the requirements of farmers,” said Sharma.



Sources in the university said that for the past one month, the university has been working on the concept wherein experts shared details about the advancement in farm technology.

These sections of programmes were combined to give a virtual feel of the fair.

PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) Baldev Singh Dhillon said, “We have decided to bring the kisan mela to farmers’ houses across the northern region with the help of technology.”

While speaking at a live programme, Dr JS Mahal, director of extension education, PAU, said, “Kisan mela is a knowledge centre, where farmers are acquainted with latest advancements and innovations in agriculture and are provided solutions to their agrarian issues.”

For the first time, PAU will be organising a virtual kisan mela in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

“The kisan melas have been very popular among farmers and farm women since its inception in 1967, and this year also, farmers can participate in the question-answer session, see field demonstrations, get information on improved and quality seed, interact with PAU experts and machinery manufacturers, etc. by clicking the link www.kisanmela.pau.edu,” said Mahal.

He called upon the farmers and the farm women to participate in the fair enthusiastically.

Dr Rajendra Kumar, vegetable scientist explained in detail about the availability of seeds of different crops. He said provision will be made for the online seed sale on the ‘farm inputs’ mobile app. In addition, farmers can purchase seed from their nearby Krishi Vigyan Kendras, located in various parts of the state, he said.

After cancelling the fair for the rabi season, PAU had decided to organise a virtual mela because of social distancing issues during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university, which had earlier cancelled the mela for kharif crops in March, began reaching out to farmers through mobile applications, webinars and YouTube videos.

