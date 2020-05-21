Ganesh festival to be a simple, low-key affair

PUNE

The Ganeshostav which is a ten-day festival and is celebrated with fervour will be a low-key affair this year due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a video conference meeting held on Wednesday, five Maanache (most revered) Ganapati mandal members met along with the three prominent mandals to decide upon the way forward for this year’s Ganeshostav. During the meeting, all mandals unanimously decided to celebrate the festival starting in August in a traditional and simple manner instead of going with major sets and designs.

This meeting was attended by Shrikant Shete, president, Kasba Ganpati Saravajanik Ganesh Ustav Mandal, Kasba peth and member Saurabh Dhokte; Rajabhau Tikar, president, Tambadi Jogeshwari Mandal, along with members Prasad Kulkarni, Saurabh Dhadphale, Keshav Neurgaonkar and Aniruddha Gadgil. Pravinsheth Pardeshi, president, Guruji Talim Mandal, along with member Prithviraj Pardeshi. Vivek Khatavkar, president, Tulshibag mandal; Sanjeev Javale, president, Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati mandal and Dagadu Sheth Halwai Ganapati Trust was represented by Sunil Rasne and Mahesh Suryawanshi, treasurer.

“This year’s Ganeshotsav will be celebrated by setting up a traditional pavilion and though this was a primary meeting, we have decided that only common minimum programmes will be held with simple, spiritual ceremonies this Ganeshostav while all kind of social and public programmes will stand cancelled,” said Shrikant Shete, president Kasba Ganpati Saravajanik Ganesh Ustav mandal, Kasba peth.

“We also plan to keep the Ganesha’s procession flexible keeping in view the current situation and how the situation clears post lockdown. Usually, the idea behind Ganeshostav is to bring people together but this year, we feel that people should participate emotionally instead of being present physically,” he said.

“This year we will strictly adhere to all the rules and conditions laid by the administration and government during the Ganeshostav,” Shete added.

During the meeting, the mandals have also appealed to people to maintain the sanctity of the Ganesh idol intact and requested idol makers not to make idols wearing masks or showing mask in any of their displays. They also appealed to the people bringing Ganapati idol home to avoid putting a mask on the idol as part of their decoration.