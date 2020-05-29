Ganeshotsav to be toned down this year

The Thane District Ganeshotsav Coordination Committee, the apex body of Ganeshotsav mandals in Thane district, has chalked out several guidelines for the festival, taking into account the Covid pandemic. The 10-day festival will start on August 22.

The organisers have been told not to organise a procession for idol installation or immersion and not more than five people will be allowed inside the pandal at a time.

Sameer Sawant, president of Thane district Ganeshotsav coordination committee, said, “The celebrations will be toned down this year. We will not organise any of the usual festivities. The mandals will not be allowed to hold a procession while installing or immersing idols. Not more than five people will be allowed inside the pandal at a time. Each pandal will have hand sanitisers and thermal scanners at the entrance. Wearing masks and gloves will be compulsory inside pandals.”

The organisers will also have to ensure that only six people will be present to perform the aarti in the pandal. There will not be any social or cultural event. Sawant added, “The pandals will also be sanitised and disinfected twice a day. There will not be any audio-visual decorations. The money from devotees will be donated to hospitals or be used for medical purpose. Our aim is to keep the tradition alive while abiding by the safety guidelines of the state.”