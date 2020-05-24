Gang duping people with fake petrol pump dealerships busted in Mohali, five arrested

Police arrested the gang kingpin, Asif Khan, 38, from Kharar. This led to the arrest of the other four gang members. (HT Photo)

The district cyber crime cell claims to have busted a gang that duped people by luring them with petrol pump dealerships.

Police have arrested the gang kingpin, Asif Khan, 38, a native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and his four men.

Khan was the first to be arrested from Kharar, which led to the arrest of the other accused following police raids at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

They are Mahinder Singh, 25, Braham Prakash, 41, and Jatinder Singh, 29, all natives of Gwalior, and Akash Singh, 25, of Hamirpur.

“The cyber crime cell and CIA staff teamed up and followed the gangster’s movement for around 30 days before breaking the gang’s nexus. With their arrest we have solved eight cases,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, while giving details of the arrests on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Harmandeep Singh Hans said, “They provided victims fake approval letters and licences, and later switched off their mobile phones. They have defrauded multiple people to the tune of Rs 1 crore.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, cyber) Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi said, “On the disclosure statement of the accused, we have recovered Rs 4.9 lakh cash from their possession, along with a Mahindra Scorpio, two laptops, several mobile phones, SIM cards and 21 bank accounts, which have been sealed. A total of Rs 2.5 lakh in these bank accounts has been frozen.”

MODUS OPERANDI

Sohi said, “They floated a website and lured people to invest in petrol pump dealerships. They would ask them to transfer the investment money into their accounts. Till date they made Rs 1 crore out of it.”

The gang operated in various states, including UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Karnataka, Manipur and Assam.

“Akash was the main accused and called the aspirants posing as a joint secretary from the petroleum department. The accused used to charge Rs 15,000 for general category, Rs 14,000 for OBC category and Rs 10,500 for reserved category,” she added.

The gang members were produced in a court on Saturday and remanded to five-day police custody.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mataur police station.