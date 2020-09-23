Gang of bike lifters busted in Karnal, two arrested

Police on Wednesday busted a gang of bike thieves and arrested two people for their involvement in several such cases in Karnal district. Police have also recovered 27 stolen bikes from their possession.

The accused are Sonu Singh and Ravi Kumar, both residents of Barsat village in the district. Another accused and member of their gang Arif of Khargan village in Uttar Pradesh is still at large. Police said the accused have admitted to the crime.

Rohtash Singh, in-charge of anti-auto theft unit of Karnal police, said Sonu was arrested with a stolen bike near Assandh on September 18. “He confessed that he along with two accomplices— Ravi and Arif—stole bikes and sold them in the market. After this, Ravi was also arrested and efforts are on to catch Arif,” he said.

He said during interrogation, the accused said they had stolen 10 bikes from Karnal and 17 from Panipat district.