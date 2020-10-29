Gang of five relatives arrested, 18 stolen laptops recovered

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have recovered 18 stolen laptops and other valuables from a gang that has over 60 cases against them collectively in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mumbai.

The arrested gang members were identified as Ganesh Manik Pawar; Baban Kashinath Chavan (39), a resident of Solapur; Basu Jagdish Chavan (45), a resident of Hadapsar; Rajesh Prakash Chavan (35), a resident of Mumbai; and Maruti Mani Pawar (40) a resident of Solapur, according to the police.

“These are all family members and relatives of each other,” said senior police inspector Mohan Shinde, in-charge of Unit 4 of the crime branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police

They were arrested in a case of a laptop theft registered in Hinjewadi on October 6. The arrests were made by a team led by assistant police inspector Ambrish Deshmukh, based on information received by havaldar Vasudev Munde and Adinath Ombase, according to a police statement.

Among the recovered valuables, seven are Dell laptops, five are HP, four are Lenovo, while two are Apple Macs. Along with the laptops, three wifi dongles, one Canon camera lens, seven empty laptop bags and two motorcycles were recovered, according to the police.

The total recovery is worth Rs 12,77,620.

“With this recovery, we have solved 13 cases – six of laptop theft, one of cash theft, and few others. Two are still on the run and more cases will be detected soon. Of the recovered laptops, the owners of 12 are yet to be found,” said senior PI Shinde.

Besides the case in Pimpri-Chinchwad in which he was arrested, Pawar has a record of 24 cases in Mumbai from where he was externed in December 2019.

After externment, he moved to Goa and has allegedly confessed to have committed similar crimes there as well, according to a statement issued by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Among the others, Basu Chavan has 14 cases, while Maruti Chavan has 14 and Tajesh Pawar has nine previous cases.

Two people who helped the men sell the stolen laptops were also arrested. The sellers were identified as Amol Sahebrao Gund, and Suleman Yakub Tamboli, both residents of Solapur.

The first arrest, Pawar, was made from Ravale, Navi Mumbai on October 23. He led the police to the Chavans - one in Solapur and one in Hadapsar.

Upon their interrogation, Chavan from Mumbai and Pawar from Solapur were arrested.

The two men from Mumbai who sold the laptops further first bought the electronics from these men at a cheaper price.

The five men are believed to have broken into 25-30 cars in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to steal valuables like laptops, cameras, dongles, and cash.