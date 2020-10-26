Gang of thieves busted in Kharar; 10 stolen vehicles, arms seized

Police officials addressing the media after the arrest of the thieves at Sohana police station in Kharar, Mohali on Monday. (HT Photo)

With the arrest of five persons on Monday, the Kharar police claimed to have busted a gang of notorious thieves active in the region. Nine two-wheelers, one jeep, illegal weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession, police said.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Prince, Bhupinder Singh Rawat — both Raipur Khurd residents — Rahul Kumar, Lakhan and Pardeep Kumar, all three from Dera Bassi. They used to carry out thefts in residential areas in the tricity area.

Addressing the media here on Monday, superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal and Kharar deputy superintendent of police Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi said that under the supervision of Kharar SHO Rajesh Arora, the five accused thieves were arrested during checking on October 23.

During the interrogation, accused Pardeep was nominated in the FIR based on the disclosure statement given gang members Bhupinder and Rahul. Moreover, all the accused admitted to several thefts and snatchings committed by them, following which five motorcycles, an open jeep and a bicycle was recovered from their possession.

Pardeep was arrested by the police on October 24 with the recovery of 80 grams of smack/intoxicating substance.

SP Grewal said the accused used to steal motorcycles for joyrides in the beginning, but gradually turned to the criminal activity for greed of money. They then started carrying weapons with them to intimidate their targets for loots and plundering.

Bhupinder and Lakhan already have theft and brawl cases registered against them, while Pardeep had been arrested in a drugs case in Bathinda district. He used to supply drugs using the stolen vehicles.

All the five accused were produced in a Kharar court and sent to five-day police remand, police said.