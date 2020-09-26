Gang rape in Shangri-La: Two more arrested from Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Two more persons have been arrested from Andhra Pradesh in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman in her twenties by five men in front in a room at Delhi’s Shangri-La Hotel on Ashoka Road-Janpath on September 18, the police said on Saturday. With the duo’s arrest, the investigating team has arrested all the six accused persons, including a 33-year-old woman, the police said.

Those arrested from Andhra Pradesh were identified by the police as Sri Niwas,50, who works as manager in a pharmaceutical company, and Shekhar Babu,55, who deals in real estate. The duo was caught on Thursday from their respective homes by a Delhi Police team that has brought them to Delhi on Saturday on transit remand, said senior police officers associated with the case.

“The hotel room where the alleged gang rape took place was booked in the name of Niwas and Babu. The booking and payment was done by Niwas through a website. The duo had come to meet Manoj Sharma, the alleged prime accused in the case, to get personal loan from him. Like the duo, the rape survivor had also met Sharma for getting a loan of R18 lakh,” said an investigator, quoting the duo’s disclosure statement and requesting anonymity.

According to the officer, Sharma was arrested on September 20, a day after the rape survivor filed a case against the five men and alleged that the woman who was in the room had instigated and provoked them to assault her. Two more men -- Sanjay Chaudhary,46, a bailiff in Saket Court, and Jagdeep Singh,60, a businessman – were arrested on September 21. The woman was caught a day later, the officer said.

The survivor, the officer said, in her statement to the police said she met Sharma in the first week of September through a common friend. She contacted Sharma on September 18 for a loan of Rs 18 lakh.

“The Delhi Police is currently looking into an incident which allegedly took place at the hotel. We are unable to provide any details as this is an ongoing investigation. The hotel is extending its full support to the authorities,” a spokesperson for Shangri-La Hotel had said on Sunday.