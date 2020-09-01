Sections
Home / Cities / Gang takes away gold ornaments from two women in Ludhiana

Gang takes away gold ornaments from two women in Ludhiana

Four-member gang introduced themselves as relativs to the victim; engaged them in a conversation and nicked their jewellery.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two women lost their gold ornaments to a four-member gang pretending to be their relatives in Sarabha village and Jodhan Bazaar on Monday.

In the first case, the victim, Amarjit Kaur, 60, a resident of Khandur village, said she had gone to Jodhan Market on Monday. There, three women and a man in a car stopped near her and introduced themselves as her relatives.

Amarjit said the man was in the driver’s seat, an elderly woman in the seat beside him and two more women in the back seat.

The group engaged her in a conversation, and soon after they left, she realised that her gold earrings were missing.



ASI Hakam Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code on Amarjit’s complaint.

Police said another woman, Baljit Kaur of Kishangarh Channa village, was targeted by a gang with similar modus operandi in Sarabha village.

A separate case of theft was registered in this regard. Police investigation is underway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Sep 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Nation bids tearful adieu to Pranab Mukherjee
Sep 01, 2020 16:27 IST
Telecoms get 10 years to repay AGR dues: 10 things to know about the case
Sep 01, 2020 16:13 IST

latest news

Mask use and social distancing may prevent 2 lakh Covid-19 deaths in India: Study
Sep 01, 2020 17:44 IST
Sirsa’s sweets shop owner wins Punjab Rakhi bumper lottery of Rs 1.5 crore
Sep 02, 2020 05:30 IST
Podcast: The Life and Times of Amit Varma
Sep 01, 2020 17:43 IST
Season’s first catch nets more plastic than fish in South Goa
Sep 01, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.