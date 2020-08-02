Gang that robbed people after offering lift busted by Patiala police

A gang of women that robbed people of their jewellery after offering them lift has been busted by the Patiala police.

With the arrest of three female gang members, police claim to have solved five such cases in Ludhiana where women were targeted.

Those arrested are Roopo of Samana, Patiala; Lachmi, alias Lachoo, of Langrai village of Patiala, and Karamjit Kaur, alias Kaki, of Bhawanigarh, Sangrur, while two members of the gang managed to flee.

According to police, their modus operandi involved offering lifts to elderly women by claiming to be their acquaintances or relatives. After nicking the victims’ jewellery in the car, they would make them alight from the car and flee. While a man drives the car, two women sit with the victim in the back seat.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the Ludhiana police will bring the accused on production warrant here for questioning.