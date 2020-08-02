Sections
Home / Cities / Gang that robbed people after offering lift busted by Patiala police

Gang that robbed people after offering lift busted by Patiala police

Suspected to have looted jewellery from five women in Ludhiana; to be brought for questioning on production warrant.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A gang of women that robbed people of their jewellery after offering them lift has been busted by the Patiala police.

With the arrest of three female gang members, police claim to have solved five such cases in Ludhiana where women were targeted.

Those arrested are Roopo of Samana, Patiala; Lachmi, alias Lachoo, of Langrai village of Patiala, and Karamjit Kaur, alias Kaki, of Bhawanigarh, Sangrur, while two members of the gang managed to flee.

According to police, their modus operandi involved offering lifts to elderly women by claiming to be their acquaintances or relatives. After nicking the victims’ jewellery in the car, they would make them alight from the car and flee. While a man drives the car, two women sit with the victim in the back seat.



Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the Ludhiana police will bring the accused on production warrant here for questioning.

SIMILAR ROBBERIES IN 2019

DECEMBER 26, 2019: A 66-year-old woman was robbed of her gold bangle by two car-borne women near Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh in Model Town Extension
NOVEMBER 5, 2019: Two women stole an elderly woman’s gold bangles after offering her lift in their car
JULY 24, 2019: The gang stole a Chandigarh resident’s gold chain on the pretext of offering lift
JUNE 7, 2019: Elderly woman’s gold bangles were removed through same modus operandi
MAY 26, 2019: Gang robbed a 38-year-old woman of her gold chain and bangles on Hambran Road
FEBRUARY 8, 2019: Elderly woman’s gold bangle looted in Phase 2, Urban Estate, Dugri.
