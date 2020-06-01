Sections
Home / Cities / Ganga Saptami in Haridwar witnesses thin crowd, few locals visit ghats

Ganga Saptami in Haridwar witnesses thin crowd, few locals visit ghats

Ganga Saptami is considered to be the auspicious day when sacred Ganga descended from matted locks of Lord Shiva and descended from Gaumukh, Gangotri till Ganga Sagar, after severe penance and meditation by King Bhagirath.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Deserted Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghat as the administration didn’t allow people on Ganga Saptami festive as a precautionary measure while people were seen bathing at other Ganga ghats in Haridwar. (HT Photo)

On the first day of Unlock 1.0 stage with eased restrictions, Haridwar did not witness much rush as just a few locals visited Ganga ghats on the festive occasion of Ganga Saptami. City markets remained largely deserted with many shopkeepers closing their establishments by late afternoon as fewer customers were seen in the markets.

Ganga Saptami is considered as an auspicious day when sacred Ganga descended from matted locks of Lord Shiva and descended from Gaumukh, Gangotri till Ganga Sagar, after severe penance and meditation by King Bhagirath.

While district administration didn’t allow people to take a holy dip in Ganga at sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund Ganga ghat at Har-Ki-Pauri - where entry was prohibited, other Ganga ghats like Birla, Alaknanda, Kushawrat, Rishikul, Maharishi Kashyap, Swami Vivekanand, Gobind, Maharaja Agrasen, Prem Nagar ghat among others were visited by locals who took a dip in Ganga and performed Ganga Saptami related rituals.

Ganga Sabha, the managing religious body of Har-Ki-Pauri, performed special Ganga rituals while following social distance norms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.



City markets of Upper Road, Moti Bazar, Shiv Moorti, Chandracharya square remained deserted despite easing of lockdown restrictions.

“We had high hopes that on the occasion of Ganga Saptami and the first day of Unlock 1.0 there would be movement of people and local pilgrims in the markets but all our hopes were shattered. Many traders couldn’t even sell items in the first few hours as coronavirus impact has highly affected the trading. Now, we hope after June 8, when religious places of worship, restaurants, shopping complexes open up there may be some improvement in trading,” said Rajat Ohri, of General Store owner at Moti Bazaar.

While City Trader Division, Jwalapur president Vipin Gupta said that markets in suburban Jwalapur has not witnessed major change as far rush is concerned, with fewer non-essential buyers arriving at markets. We are adhering to safety and precautionary guidelines but as far as trade and market buzz is concerned its missing, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As the LAC heats up, reading China’s playbook
Jun 01, 2020 18:12 IST
BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna
Jun 01, 2020 18:13 IST
The dismantling of the idea of India
Jun 01, 2020 18:11 IST
Punjab health minister lauds social, religious organisations for role during Covid lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 18:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.