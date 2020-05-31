Gangster, accomplices assault Ludhiana man, open fire at his father

Gangster Jinder Singh, alias Jindi, and his accomplices allegedly opened fire at a man and assaulted his son over a monetary dispute in Mayapuri, Tibba, on late Saturday night.

The Tibba police have registered an attempt to murder case against Jindi and his accomplices, Pamma of Meharban, Jindi’s nephew Sunny of Rahon Road, Mani Bains of Ghora Colony and Gaurav Dang of Kailash Nagar.

The victim, Jaspreet Singh, 23, of Mayapuri, told the police that he went to a dairy on Saturday night to fetch milk. Jindi arrived there in a car with some men. Armed with guns and sharp-edged weapons, the men attacked him. When he ran inside the dairy for safety, they dragged him out and beat him up more.

Hearing his cries for help, his father, Kuldeep Singh, and passers-by rushed to his aid. Noticing the swelling crowd, the assailants opened fire at Kuldeep and fled the scene. Kuldeep managed to escape unhurt.

Onlookers informed the Tibba police, who reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Kuldeep claimed that as per his neighbours, the attackers had been recceing the area since the afternoon in search of his son.

Inspector Sukhdev Raj, SHO, Tibba station, said they had recovered a bullet shell from the spot.

A case under Sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (trespassing), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 (disobedience of orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, the SHO said.