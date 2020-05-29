Gangster Arun Gawli’s parole extended by five days

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) extended the parole of gangster Arun Gawli by five days on Friday. Gawli is serving a life sentence at Nagpur jail for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. He now has to surrender before the Nagpur central prison on June 2.

Gawli, who is on parole from February 26 for his daughter Yogita’s wedding, was directed by the bench to surrender at the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai after refusing to extend his parole last week.

In a petition before the court on Friday, Gawli’s counsel said that as per the court directives, he went to Taloja prison on May 24 to surrender, however, the jail superintendent refused his entry. The gangster then approached the divisional commissioner, Nagpur, through an application, citing the development.

Gawli then moved a fresh plea to the bench, seeking a parole extension. On hearing both the sides, a division bench of justices SB Shukre and Anil Kilor granted a five-day extension. The court further directed him to apply for travel permission to the competent authority within the next 24 hours and thereafter he has to surrender within before the Nagpur central prison on June 2.

The gangster was originally supposed to surrender on April 27, but following the national lockdown, his parole was extended on April 23 for seven days. On April 30, the parole was again extended by another week. Finally, the HC on May 17, directed Gawli to appear before the jail authorities within a period of seven days. Gawli again moved the HC for an extension till May 31 and grant him a further period of seven days to travel to Nagpur from Mumbai for surrendering.