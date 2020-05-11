Sections
Home / Cities / Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala

Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala

The four had kidnapped two brothers at gunpoint and extorted ₹5 lakh from them

Updated: May 11, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gangster Randeep Singh alias Rana, who was out on parole due to the Covid outbreak, was arrested with three aides in a kidnapping case registered at Ambala Cantonment police station on May 9.

His aides have been identified as Rajat alias Janu and Ankit Pandey, of Kachha Bazaar and Gaurav, a resident of Babiyal in Ambala Cantt.

Sharing details, superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal said, “Rana, a notorious criminal serving a life sentence, with dozens of heinous criminal cases registered against him, carried out the kidnapping. He was out on special parole from Central Jail in Ambala.”

In his complaint on May 9, Satyam Sood, a resident of Ahluwalia Building in Ambala Cantt, had told the police that Rana, Gaurav, Rajat and Ankit Pandey had kidnapped him and his brother at gunpoint, thrashed them and threatened to kill them. As per the complaint, the accused had extorted ₹5 lakh from them, handed over by Satyam’s friend, before releasing them.



“Given the gravity of the situation, the case was handed over to the detective staff. All the accused were arrested on Sunday and presented before a court on Monday. Rana was sent to two-day police remand while others were sent to judicial custody,” Jorwal said.

A case was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 387 (death threat for extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
May 11, 2020 19:47 IST
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
May 11, 2020 20:03 IST
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:43 IST
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
May 11, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

Single-judge bench to hear cases in Supreme Court, a first in 70 years
May 11, 2020 20:33 IST
Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association wants normal court proceedings to resume
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
Nirav Modi to be lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, UK court told
May 11, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.