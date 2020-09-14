Gangster Puneet Bains arrested from Delhi

Wanted in at least five criminal cases, including attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and possession of illegal weapons, notorious gangster Puneet Bains alias Mani Bains was arrested from Delhi in a joint operation by a team of the Ludhiana Counter Intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) on Monday. Police have recovered two .32 bore pistols, a magazine, five live bullets, a .9 mm pistol from his possession.

The accused had procured the weapons for executing another crime, said the police.

Bains, 25, is resident of Ghora Colony near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana. The police team had camped in Delhi for four days before finally nabbing him.

Ludhiana superintendent of police (counter intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said Bains was wanted in five criminal cases in Ludhiana and was also facing trial in five cases in Fatehgarh Sahib for conspiring robberies.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had bought a weapon from a Delhi-based smuggler and two others from a Ludhiana smuggler to carry out an attack on his rivals.

Long list of crimes

Bains had allegedly carried out a dacoity at a farm house in Ludhiana on August 14 when a gambling party was going on. The accused had opened fire in the air, threatened the gamblers and robbed them of ₹14.5 lakh cash and gold chains, gold rings and gold pendants at gunpoint. His accomplices: Neeraj Kumar Ashu of Ganesh Nagar, Mandeep Singh Manna of Noormehal and Deepak Deepu of Ghora Colony, Vivek Manu Jhangi of Model Gram and Sahil Kanda of New Chandar Nagar have already been arrested.

On June 9, the Division Number 3 police registered an attempt to murder case against Bains and his accomplices for opening fire outside the house of Rishav Banipal, who is lodged in jail in a case of attempt to murder, in Dharampura area. On May 30, the Tibba police had booked Bains along with a local gangster Jatinder Singh Jindi and his accomplices for opening fire at realtor Kuldeep Singh and his son Jaspreet Singh of Mayapuri, Tibba area. Before opening fire, the accused had also thrashed Jaspreet over a monetary dispute. On October 8, 2019 Bains and his accomplices had opened fire at a DJ operator at Shankar Dhaba in Transport Nagar following an argument.