Gangster Gagan Judge’s mother, two aides arrested for extortion from Moga

Three persons, including the mother of gangster Gagan Judge, were arrested from Moga on charges of extortion on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Swaranjeet Kaur of Ferozepur, Harpreet Singh of Bhamba Landa village in Ferozepur and Amandeep Singh of Chuhar Chak village in Moga.

As per information, the trio was coming to collect extortion money from someone in Moga when they were caught.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Barjinder Singh Bhullar said that an informer had tipped them off about the trio’s visit. “We recovered two weapons from their possession,” he said.

The DSP further said, “As per preliminary probe, gangster Gagan Judge, who is currently lodged in Amritsar jail in a gold robbery case, has been operating the extortion racket from the jail.”

Sources said the gangster used to make threat calls to the victims from the jail while his aides collected the money later.

A total of six persons, including the gangster, the trio arrested on Sunday, and two unidentified persons, have been booked in the case. The case has been registered under Section 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

Gagan Judge was arrested by an organised crime control unit (OCCU) team in March this year. He was among the five suspects who made off with about 30kg of gold ornaments from a branch of India Infoline Finance Limited on Gill Road in Ludhiana on February 17 this year.

Judge and his gang members are reportedly involved in more than two-dozen crimes of contract killing, attempt to murder, extortion, auto snatching and other criminal activities. He is said to be closely associated with another absconding gangster Jaipal.