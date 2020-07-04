Gangster’s property demolished in Greater Noida

Sections
Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:43 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Greater Noida:

A building constructed on the land, acquired illegally by a gangster in a Greater Noida village, was demolished on Saturday evening, police said.

According to the police, gangster Sunder Bhati had illegally obtained the government land in Ghangrola village a few years ago. The village comes under the Kasna police jurisdiction.

The action comes hours after the house of Vikas Dubey in Kanpur, who is allegedly responsible for the brutal killing of eight UP police personnel on early Friday morning, was razed.



The police said that Bhati, who is currently serving time in Hamirpur jail, had gradually constructed a structure on the land that he had acquired through fraudulent means.

“He is booked under the gangsters act. According to provision 14a of the act, any property of his that has been acquired illegally can be attached. It was during this process that we came across the property in Ghangrola. The building was demolished on Saturday evening as it was an illegal structure constructed on government pond land,” said Prabhat Upadhyay, station house officer, Kasna police station.

The land is spread across about 700 square metres and is valued around Rs 36 lakh, said the police, adding that following the demolition, locals gathered around the site after which police force was deployed in the area.

A senior police official said that there are several more such illegally obtained properties of the gangster scattered across the Gautam Budh Nagar district and action will be taken to attach them all in the coming days.

The Noida police are also working on identifying assets of his associates like Satveer Bansal and other known gangsters in the district, the official said.

