Gangster Shubham orchestrated murder of rival’s brother in Amritsar from Faridkot jail, say police

Notorious gangster Shubham orchestrated the killing of his rival’s brother in Amritsar city from the Faridkot jail to avenge the murder of his father, the police claimed on Wednesday.

Shubham, who is facing several criminal cases, including one of killing a Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader in Amritsar, had even got a video of the recce in his mobile phone in the jail through his henchman Rishu, alias Gift, the police said.

Rishu was arrested on Wednesday on the instance of Shubham was brought to Amritsar on production warrant a couple of days back. Munish (28), a resident of Gopal Nagar locality in the city, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in broad daylight on November 27. They pumped seven bullets in the body of Munish, who worked in a scooter repair shop. He was the brother of Sunny, alias Gorilla, a jailed gangster who is also facing several criminal cases.

The police claim to have identified the two assailants as Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassi and Ranjit Singh, alias Prince, who are absconding.

Gorilla is a close associate of Shubham’s old rival and notorious gangster Simran Singh. Simran is accused of killing Shubham’s father Baljinder Singh, alias Kalu, a Punjab Police constable, in 2017. Also, Shubam is accused of killing Simran’s father Hardev Singh, who ran a dhabha in Amritsar, in 2016.

Addressing a press conference, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-detective) Harminder Singh said, “During his questioning, Shubham told us that Munish’s brother Sunny Gorilla along with some others had killed his father. He used a foreign-based number to call his henchmen from the jail to get the killing done. Shubham asked Rishu to conduct a recce of the spot before committing the crime. Rishu even sent a video of the recce on Shubham’s mobile.”

Shubham further sent the clip to his aides Jassi and Prince to commit the crime, the ACP said. “We have also seized Rishu’s mobile which was used for making the video. Shubham also called his other accomplice Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja of Tarn Taran to provide firearms to Jassi and Prince. We have found that it was Rishu and Bheja who made a Facebook page in the name of Shubham to spread fear,” he added.

The police got extended Shubham’s remand from a local court.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the three absconders.