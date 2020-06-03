Gangster Sonu Kancha, aides hack rival to death in Ludhiana, injure another

A case of murder was registered after Ramandeep Singh died during treatment on Wednesday. (Representative image/Getty Images)

Three years after a murderous attack on his brother, gangster Sonu Kancha, along with his accomplices, allegedly hacked his rival to death and injured another at Matharu Chowk in Shimlapuri on Monday night.

Police have launched a manhunt after registering a case of murder against Sonu Kancha of Gobind Nagar and his accomplices, Sonu Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Jaswinder and Karan Manim Bina. Five other accomplices remain unidentified.

The deceased, Ramandeep, 30, hailed from Bulara village in Ludhiana district.

His friend Gagandeep Singh, 27, of Jujhar Nagar, Shimlapuri, told the police that they both were present at Matharu Chowk around 10pm on Monday night.

Suddenly, several men arrived there on multiple motorcycles and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons without any provocation.

Gagandeep said they raised the alarm, but no one came to their aid.

It was only after the assailants left that onlookers rushed them to the local ESIC hospital, where Ramandeep succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused after the death of Ramandeep.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Shimlapuri police station, said both groups were old rivals.

Gagandeep and Ramandeep were facing trial in various criminal cases. They had allegedly assaulted Kancha’s brother in 2017 and were booked for attempt to murder.

While they were bailed out later, one of their accomplices remains behind bars.

On August 11, 2018, the Sadar police had arrested two gangsters of Sonu Kancha gang and recovered weapons from their possession. The accused had then revealed their intention to attack members of rival gangs.