Gangsters’ assets worth ₹13 crore attached by Noida police in three days

In the past three days, the Noida police commissionerate attached illegally acquired movable and immovable assets worth ₹13.35 crore owned by known criminals and gangsters in the district.

“On Monday, we attached assets, worth ₹2 crore (including plots and vehicles), owned by four people linked to the Sunder Bhati gang,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 3. The Noida police had first attached property owned by gangster Bhati and his accomplices on Saturday when a structure constructed on illegally acquired government land in Ghangrola village under Kasna police jurisdiction was also demolished. Targeting properties of various other criminals, the police had attached assets with a total worth of ₹8 crore on Saturday.

According to Section 14 of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (1986) any movable and immovable assets, owned by a known gangster, which have been obtained through fraudulent means can be attached by the government. Before the police commissionerate system was enforced in Noida, this power lay with the district magistrate.

The police said on Sunday they had attached assets of eight criminals. The assets are worth around ₹3.5 crore and include vehicles and property plots in Greater Noida, a police statement said.

Of the eight criminals, whose properties were attached on Sunday, five are from the Anil Dujana gang, while three are from the Sunder Bhati gang, the police said. “Associates of the Anil Dujana gang had obtained some of the assets in the names of their relatives,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2. While going to attach one such property in Bambawat village under Badalpur police jurisdiction, the police said, their team had also faced resistance from the locals. The concerned property was later attached and an FIR against six named and 30 unnamed locals was also registered, said Chander.

Bhati and Dujana are both currently serving time in jail.

“We will continue attaching more properties owned by gangsters and criminals in the district,” said DCP Singh.