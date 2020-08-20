Ganpati preparations albeit with less enthusiasm

Pune With one day remaining to welcome Ganpati Bappa, there is lukewarm response from the city which sees more than 3 lakh ganpati at home, especially for buying the makhar (throne decorations) and the necessary offerings.

The streets and shops on Laxmi road wore an empty look with owners showcasing their wares and following the social distancing norms by tying ropes outside their stores, and waiting for last-minute shoppers.

“We haven’t got many orders for makhar and rangoli colours this year because of the pandemic,” said Yusuf Gheewala, showing the foldable ecofriendly makhar in Raviwar peth. He is among the many popular shops selling decorations, rangoli colours during the 10-day festival.

Jewellers are looking forward to welcome customers for the usual buy for the Lord. “We are expecting good footfalls and orders for Ganesh Chaturthi. While celebrations are low-key this year, we believe the focus of people would be more on decor making it a more intimate celebration. We expect strong consumer interest in silver puja articles, ornaments to adorn the Ganesh idols. These ornaments and articles, including hibiscus flowers, crowns, necklace, mushak, modak, durva, paan supari and trishul, see a strong demand every year,” said Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers.

Sayali florist on Fergusson road wears a melancholy look, despite blooms in many colours for attention. “So far, I have received only one order for fresh flower makhar and no one has ordered any flowers for decorations.”

Kothrud-resident Dhanashree Sant, who visited the shops on Thursday, said, “We ordered shadu mati Ganpati online and thought of visiting shops at Mandai for vastra, flat paat, but found the shopping place crowded with last-minute shoppers not following social distancing norms and hence I came back. As flowers and rest of the material is very expensive this year, we have decided to make decorations at home using coloured marble paper. We don’t feel like celebrating because of the virus situation, but I am doing to keep the tradition.”

For Amruta Joshi, resident of Warje, it was a last minute decision to celebrate the festival. “No one in the family wants to celebrate. The rules like only one person can go to pick up the idol a day before seems like a blow. My son looks forward to playing the manjira while bringing the Bappa home.”

“We cannot call our relatives home this year as the festival used to be the occasion that brings all generations together. This year, it will be all alone, with others following us online,” said Shraddha Chaitanya, a homemaker.

There are others who are looking at the pandemic as an opportunity to be a part of the festival. Financial advisor Sachin Ekbote said, “Every year I don’t get sufficient time to concentrate on Ganapati preparation and decorations. The work from home this year has given me time to welcome Ganpati Bappa. Right from items required for installation of Bappa, including the decor and puja items, I prepared a check list and am enjoying it to the fullest.”