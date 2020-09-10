Sections
Garbage dump near Chatar Singh park: NGT directs Ludhiana DC, PPCB to submit action-taken report

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on December 14.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Garbage dumped in the open near the Chatar Singh park in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Acting on a petition filed against establishment of garbage dump near Bhai Chatar Singh Park here, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the deputy commissioner (DC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to submit an action-taken report in the matter.

Social activists had opposed the establishment of a garbage dump near the park last year, following which the MC had put the proposal on hold. However, waste disposal continues at the secondary dump situated below the bus stand flyover. The members of scooter market association have also been objecting to the same.

The tribunal, in its orders dated September 8, told DC Varinder Sharma and PPCB to verify the facts of the complaint and file an action-taken report in two months.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on December 14.



The petitioner, advocate Gurinderpreet Singh said, “Despite the numerous complaints made in the past and protests staged by social activists, the MC has failed to shift the dumping site, which results in unhygienic conditions in the area and spreads foul smell. We were forced to move the NGT, which has sought a report in the matter.”

Scooter market association president Satinderpal Singh said, “An open garbage dump near the market creates a lot of nuisance. The road between Bhai Chatar Singh Park and the dump also gets blocked as garbage is strewn around on the road by rag-pickers. The dumping site should be shifted as shopkeepers and visitors are living under the threat of an epidemic.”

When asked about the garbage mess near the park, mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The MC is working to install static compactors under the smart city mission. Open garbage dumps would cease to exist after compactor installation. Also, no garbage is being dumped inside the park and the park is also being rejuvenated.”

